Dolores "LuLu" Lopez
May 10, 1932 - November 10, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - It is with profound sadness that the family of Dolores L "LuLu" Lopez announce her peaceful passing on November 10, 2020 at the age of 88 years.
The world has lost a wonderfully kind, fun and loving woman, forever slight and petite, but in the minds of those who knew her spirit, "mighty." She was "The Queen of the Armourdale Fiesta," at 18. Her five adult children have longed cherished a photo from that day. Their mother, far younger than they all are now, beautiful in a white satin gown, reclining, a tiara in her thick black hair.
Florentino Lopez, Jr., handsome in his Army uniform, fell in love with her. They wed in 1955 at age 23. They traveled with the Armed services. Their love lasted, "until death do us part," for 65 years.
Born in Horton, Kan., to Cenobio and Margarita Lozano, Lulu didn't speak of grand ambitions, but one: family. "It was her whole life," a daughter would say. Family filled her home and heart. In order, she had Kathy, Stevie, Fifo, Lisa and Tete. They, in turn, gave her eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Christmas was always special at Lulu's house. She was an outstanding cook. Christmas Eve was for joy. Eighty people once packed the house for her tamales. Tequila flowed. Music played. Then on Christmas morning: presents. But no playing until the house was tidy.
"Mrs.Clean," family called her, because Lulu liked things neat. It was long said that they would one day bury her with a bottle of Windex and a cloth. She said it was exactly what she wanted, because someone was needed to make heaven sparkle.
She believed in God. A good Catholic all her life, she wore a medallion of Our Lady of Guadalupe around her neck, despite the challenges from her childhood. She believed in education. At the age of 39, she fulfilled a life-long dream to finally graduate high school. Mom always believed in her children and they believed in her.
For over 20 years, she worked as a school secretary in the public schools of Kansas City's Hispanic west side. Some were new to the English language, and when school was over, it was Mrs. Lopez's house they went to, sometimes with their parents, to sort out bills and letters to help make life better.
They knew, as everyone always did, that Lulu Lopez was there to welcome them.
Lulu Lopez is survived by her husband Florentino Lopez Jr., children, Mary K. Dellinger, Stephan A. Lopez, Philip J. Lopez, Lisa A. Lopez, Teresa M. Villanueva, their spouses, significant others and Michelle Nelson and honorary family members.
Grand children include Stephan X. Lopez, Christina M. Lopez, Andrea Villanueva, Adam Lopez, Nicole Villanueva, Danielle Dellinger, Joshua Dellinger, and Davin Gordon.
A visitation service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3333 Broadway Blvd, is to be held Monday, Nov. 16, at noon followed by a mass at 1 p.m.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to promote COVID-19 safety. Facial masks are required for those attending the funeral. Temperatures will be checked.
The family requests that, In lieu of flowers, donations be made in the name of Dolores L. (Lulu) Lopez to Redemptorist Social Service at https://www.redemptoristcenter.org/donate-in-memory
.