1/1
Dolores "LuLu" Lopez
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores "LuLu" Lopez
May 10, 1932 - November 10, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - It is with profound sadness that the family of Dolores L "LuLu" Lopez announce her peaceful passing on November 10, 2020 at the age of 88 years.
The world has lost a wonderfully kind, fun and loving woman, forever slight and petite, but in the minds of those who knew her spirit, "mighty." She was "The Queen of the Armourdale Fiesta," at 18. Her five adult children have longed cherished a photo from that day. Their mother, far younger than they all are now, beautiful in a white satin gown, reclining, a tiara in her thick black hair.
Florentino Lopez, Jr., handsome in his Army uniform, fell in love with her. They wed in 1955 at age 23. They traveled with the Armed services. Their love lasted, "until death do us part," for 65 years.
Born in Horton, Kan., to Cenobio and Margarita Lozano, Lulu didn't speak of grand ambitions, but one: family. "It was her whole life," a daughter would say. Family filled her home and heart. In order, she had Kathy, Stevie, Fifo, Lisa and Tete. They, in turn, gave her eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Christmas was always special at Lulu's house. She was an outstanding cook. Christmas Eve was for joy. Eighty people once packed the house for her tamales. Tequila flowed. Music played. Then on Christmas morning: presents. But no playing until the house was tidy.
"Mrs.Clean," family called her, because Lulu liked things neat. It was long said that they would one day bury her with a bottle of Windex and a cloth. She said it was exactly what she wanted, because someone was needed to make heaven sparkle.
She believed in God. A good Catholic all her life, she wore a medallion of Our Lady of Guadalupe around her neck, despite the challenges from her childhood. She believed in education. At the age of 39, she fulfilled a life-long dream to finally graduate high school. Mom always believed in her children and they believed in her.
For over 20 years, she worked as a school secretary in the public schools of Kansas City's Hispanic west side. Some were new to the English language, and when school was over, it was Mrs. Lopez's house they went to, sometimes with their parents, to sort out bills and letters to help make life better.
They knew, as everyone always did, that Lulu Lopez was there to welcome them.
Lulu Lopez is survived by her husband Florentino Lopez Jr., children, Mary K. Dellinger, Stephan A. Lopez, Philip J. Lopez, Lisa A. Lopez, Teresa M. Villanueva, their spouses, significant others and Michelle Nelson and honorary family members.
Grand children include Stephan X. Lopez, Christina M. Lopez, Andrea Villanueva, Adam Lopez, Nicole Villanueva, Danielle Dellinger, Joshua Dellinger, and Davin Gordon.
A visitation service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3333 Broadway Blvd, is to be held Monday, Nov. 16, at noon followed by a mass at 1 p.m.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date to promote COVID-19 safety. Facial masks are required for those attending the funeral. Temperatures will be checked.
The family requests that, In lieu of flowers, donations be made in the name of Dolores L. (Lulu) Lopez to Redemptorist Social Service at https://www.redemptoristcenter.org/donate-in-memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
8167536200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
May your happy memories help you thru this
difficult time.
Mr & Mrs Gilbert & Sylvia Rodriguez & Anna Marie Gonzales
Friend
November 14, 2020
I worked at Switzer school
as a teacher and would always drop into the office for my daily dose of sunshine from Lulu. She was the heart of the school. You will be missed.

Marguerite Martinez
November 14, 2020
Prayers and condolences. ✝❤
Larry Luper
Friend
November 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Grandma.
Adam Lopez
Grandchild
November 14, 2020
Prayers and condolences.✝❤
Larry Luper
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved