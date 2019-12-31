Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. (O';Leary) Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. (O';Leary) Murphy Obituary
Dolores M. (O'Leary) Murphy Dolores M. (O'Leary) Murphy, age 90, died December 27, 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Until her death, she lived independently in her home of 66 years, where she enjoyed playing piano, drinking coffee with neighbors, working crossword puzzles, and receiving daily visits and calls from family. Dolores was the youngest of five children born to Franklin Joseph O'Leary and Mary Edna (Heflin) O'Leary. She graduated from St. Teresa's College with a degree in social work and began her career with Catholic Charities. She returned to college in the 60's and earned a second degree in education from Avila College. Dolores taught primary grades at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic School and in the Kansas City, MO public school system for over thirty years. Dolores was married to Frank James Murphy for 51 years and raised four children. She was a charter and life-long member of Cure of Ars Catholic Church. Dolores loved her Irish heritage and, at 75, visited her family's ancestral home in County Cork, Ireland. She will be remembered as a woman of strong character, who showed tremendous resilience and love for life. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and siblings Laurelle O'Leary, Frank O'Leary, Rosemary O'Leary Hornbeck, and Patricia O'Leary Piekarski. Known to her family as "Doe", her memory will be lovingly cherished by her children and spouses, Frank James (Pam) Murphy, Kathleen Murphy (Richard) Fink, Betsy Murphy (Robert) Kuenzig, and Patricia Murphy (Larry) LaMarr. Doe is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS, on Tuesday, December 31st at 10 AM. A private family interment will be held after. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make memorial contributions to the Cure of Ars Faith, Hope, and Charity Campaign school building fund. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -