|
|
Dolores M. (O'Leary) Murphy Dolores M. (O'Leary) Murphy, age 90, died December 27, 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Until her death, she lived independently in her home of 66 years, where she enjoyed playing piano, drinking coffee with neighbors, working crossword puzzles, and receiving daily visits and calls from family. Dolores was the youngest of five children born to Franklin Joseph O'Leary and Mary Edna (Heflin) O'Leary. She graduated from St. Teresa's College with a degree in social work and began her career with Catholic Charities. She returned to college in the 60's and earned a second degree in education from Avila College. Dolores taught primary grades at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic School and in the Kansas City, MO public school system for over thirty years. Dolores was married to Frank James Murphy for 51 years and raised four children. She was a charter and life-long member of Cure of Ars Catholic Church. Dolores loved her Irish heritage and, at 75, visited her family's ancestral home in County Cork, Ireland. She will be remembered as a woman of strong character, who showed tremendous resilience and love for life. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and siblings Laurelle O'Leary, Frank O'Leary, Rosemary O'Leary Hornbeck, and Patricia O'Leary Piekarski. Known to her family as "Doe", her memory will be lovingly cherished by her children and spouses, Frank James (Pam) Murphy, Kathleen Murphy (Richard) Fink, Betsy Murphy (Robert) Kuenzig, and Patricia Murphy (Larry) LaMarr. Doe is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, KS, on Tuesday, December 31st at 10 AM. A private family interment will be held after. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make memorial contributions to the Cure of Ars Faith, Hope, and Charity Campaign school building fund. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019