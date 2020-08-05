1/1
Dolores M. (Meyer) Rames
1944 - 2020
Dolores M. (Meyer) Rames Dolores M. (Meyer) Rames, 76, passed away on July 28, 2020. "Doe" was born on March 15, 1944 to James and Virginia T. Meyer and resided in Leawood, Kansas. She is survived by her two daughters, Kristi Heeney-Janiak, son-in-law, Tony Janiak, and her daughter Kelly Wells and son-in-law Tim Pitzer. She had four grandchildren, also her pride and joy: Kyle Heeney, Caleb Heeney, Carson Wells and Autumn Wells. Doe was a dedicated and doting mother and grandmother in all aspects of her family's lives. If you knew her, you knew her family; she spoke often and so proudly of them all. Doe taught at Oak Hill and Prairie Star Elementary Schools as a fifth-grade teacher for 24 years. She loved teaching and made such an impact. Doe truly enjoyed life to it's fullest. She was especially a passionate Chiefs and Royals fan! Doe is survived by four siblings: Susanne Meyer, Jim Meyer Jr., Ginny Meyer Holderby and Barbara Meyer Teicher. Memorial services will be private, due to Covid 19, at The Church of the Nativity in Leawood, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a memorial fund to honor Doe that will benefit Prairie Star Elementary, where she taught: http://fundbv.org/doloresrames KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
