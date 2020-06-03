Dolores Mullane Dolores M. Mullane, 88, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born July 23, 1931, in Cameron, Missouri to the late James Russell and Hazel Marie (Gulley) Pile. Dolores was a homemaker, a talented writer and enjoyed spending her time tracing her family genealogy. She was the loving mother of Jeanne (David) Summers and Patti (Todd) Wilkinson; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Jenna) Summers, Paul (Jennifer) Summers, Michael Katz, Mason (Kaitlyn) Wilkinson and Aubrey Wilkinson and great-grandmother of Benjamin Summers, Evelyn Summers and Avery Katz. She was the dear sister of Beverly (George) Gillard. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of more than 55 years, Phillip K. Mullane. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the American Cancer Society. Friends and family are invited to watch the live stream of Dolores' funeral on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10 AM. Friends may also leave messages, memories and photos at www.JohnsonCountyChapel.com. Private Interment will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.