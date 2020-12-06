Dolores Sillimon
April 4, 1940 - November 25, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Dolores Sillimon, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 80. Dolores's passion for many years was teaching young children and helping them to be the best they could be. After she retired her primary passion became her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She had a large heart, a beautiful smile, a pleasant demeanor and usually had many kind words and thoughts she would share with anybody. Visitation will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lee's Summit MO on Friday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 followed by funeral services at 11:00 with graveside service at Mount Olivet to follow. For full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family visit www. mcgilleystatelinechapel.com