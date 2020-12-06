1/1
Dolores Sillimon
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Sillimon
April 4, 1940 - November 25, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Dolores Sillimon, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 80. Dolores's passion for many years was teaching young children and helping them to be the best they could be. After she retired her primary passion became her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She had a large heart, a beautiful smile, a pleasant demeanor and usually had many kind words and thoughts she would share with anybody. Visitation will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lee's Summit MO on Friday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 followed by funeral services at 11:00 with graveside service at Mount Olivet to follow. For full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family visit www. mcgilleystatelinechapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved