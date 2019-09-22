Kansas City Star Obituaries
Domenic Poretta Domenic Poretta, 88, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away peacefully, on September 11, 2019 at St. Joseph's hospital, in Kansas City, Missouri. Domenic was born on February 6, 1931 in 50 Camp, Kansas, the son of John and Teresa Poretta. He was a graduate of Arma High School, Pittsburg State University, and Butler University, in Indianapolis, Indiana. At Pittsburg State, he played football during the 1949-1951 seasons. He was a member of the 1951 team which went unscored upon for 6 consecutive games. On February 12, 1955, Domenic married Dorothy Dean McLeod in Mulberry, Kansas. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2015. Domenic worked in the manufacturing field at General Motors, Ford, Western Electric and AT&T, in the management and quality engineering areas. He retired from AT&T after 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling to visit family in Italy with his beloved late wife, Dorothy, fishing, hunting, and tennis. But his true passion was duplicate bridge. Survivors include his daughter, Lynn Poretta, son-in-law, Brian Herbel, grandsons, Grant and Blake, his sisters Kay Mahanes, and JoAnn Fikes, and their families, many cousins in Torino and Vauda, Italy, and his special friend Leona Boutrous. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . A memorial service is planned on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 3:00 pm at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., Kansas City, Missouri 64145.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019
