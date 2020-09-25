Don E. Mayberry
February 10, 1940 - September 21, 2020
Basehor, Kansas - Donald Eli Mayberry, age 80, of Basehor, Kan., passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at his home. His daughters will greet friends and family at a drive-through visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home in Bonner Springs, Kan. Don's car friends are encouraged to drive their street rods A private graveside service will be held Monday, Sept. 28, at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Don was born on Feb. 10, 1940 in Tonganoxie, Kan., to Arthur "Don" & Lena (Rosebaugh) Mayberry. He was raised in the Bethel area of Kansas City, Kan., and graduated from Washington Rural High School in 1957. He earned his Associate's Degree at KCKCC. Don married Joyce Sackman on April 15, 1961. He was a ticket agent at TWA and worked for World Span before retiring in 1999. He also worked for the Basehor-Linwood School District for five years.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Joyce, and close family friend Mary Nutter.
Survivors include his two daughters: Traci Mayberry of Basehor, Kan., and Susan Mayberry of Overland Park, Kan., close family friends Janice Loudon, Jill Hackett and daughters, and Lorna Davis and family, cousins Marjorie Ann Egloff of Titusville, Fla., and Warren Lee Schooley of Fort Scott, Kan., as well as extended family and many, many friends.
Please consider a donation to Harvester's Community Food Network at Harvesters.org
