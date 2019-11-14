|
Don Ellis Ferguson Don Ferguson, 92, Kansas City, MO died Nov 8, 2019. Funeral service 10 am, Mon, Nov 18, Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555), Butler, MO. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler. Visitation 9-10 am, Mon, Nov 18, Chapel. Cont . Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Don served in US Navy World War Two. Married Mildred Rose Engelhardt Aug 1, 1952 on the "Bride & Groom" TV show in New York. Mildred died June 10 2009. Don retired in 1990 working 39 years for Bell & Howell. Don was an avid hunter, fisherman, tomato and vegetable grower, master Dahlia gardener, carpenter, farmer, boater, water-skier and dog lover! Don was happiest when surrounded by family and friends cooking up his famous BBQ chicken. Surviving sons, Mark Ferguson, KCMO, Ron Ferguson (Debbie), Lee's Summit, MO; daughter Debbie O'Hearn (Brian), Sacramento, CA, Grandchildren: Donnie Ferguson (Jenny), Hannah O'Hearn, Megan O'Hearn, Jack O'Hearn, Tyler Robertson, Michael Robertson, Zach Robertson ; two great-grandchildren Madeline and Natalie Ferguson. Preceded by brothers Miller Ferguson, Evard Ferguson, sister Dorothy Palms. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the of Kansas City.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 14, 2019