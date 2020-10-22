Don Ewbank
January 13, 1934 - October 5, 2020
Blue Springs, Missouri - Don Kelley Ewbank, 86, served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee, 1952-956.
He received his Civil Engineering degree in 1963.
He married Naida Twogood in 1958 at Calvary Baptist Church in La Cygne, Kansas and became a christian at that time.
Don worked for the City of Kansas City, Missouri and retired in 1994 as their Solid Waste Manager.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 25 at 6 PM.
Red Bridge Baptist Church
4901 E Red Bridge Rd.
KC, MO 64137
Donations: Haiti Home of Hope or RBBC.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2020.