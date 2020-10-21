1/
Don F. Hubbell
1926 - 2020
Don F. Hubbell
October 7, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Don F. Hubbell, age 94, of Overland Park, KS passed away on October 7, 2020. Don was born on September 26, 1926 in Olathe, KS to James and Vesta (Diltz) Hubbell. He was a nurse at St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza, where he met his lovely wife, Alma K. Schroeder. They married on October 14, 1951. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #846 in Overland Park, KS and a member of the Keen-Agers at Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, KS.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Alma on November 21, 1989. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4-5pm, followed by the funeral service at 5pm on Friday, October 23rd at Bethany Lutheran Church, 9101 Lamar Ave., Overland Park, KS. Graveside service will be 11am, Saturday, October 24th in Gardner Cemetery in Gardner, KS. Contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church. Online condolences and full obituary at mcgilleyhoge.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Bethany Lutheran Church
OCT
23
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Bethany Lutheran Church
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gardner Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
