Don Harrell Holder Don Harrell Holder of Leawood passed away quietly and peacefully on May 4, 2020 at Overland Park Regional Hospital at the age of 81. Don was born November 5, 1938 in Kansas City, KS to Harry Don Holder and Doris H. Holder. Don was raised in Kansas City, where he graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1956; he was involved in sports and band. Don attended the University of Kansas and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Don worked in commercial insurance in Kansas City throughout his career. He joined Altman Singleton & Co. and stayed with the firm as it merged and grew into a regional, national and global presence. In 1984 Don was named president of the local Fred S. James Co. office which was then located in Crown Center. While head of the Kansas City office, he led a diverse team in being a consistently profitable franchise for the nationwide broker. The national broker was eventually purchased by Sedgwick and this office continued its success under his leadership, winning "office of the year" several times. He held that position until Sedgwick was sold in 1998 to Marsh & McClennan, from which he retired a year later. At that time, Don was the longest tenured leader across the national organization. Don's employees and associates remember him as a leader who was much more than just a manager. He was always an advocate for his employees and customers, putting people first above all priorities. Don met Carolyn Cahal through friends in 1961, and the two were wed in September 1963 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Don and Carolyn enjoyed many travels and adventures together in their 56-year marriage, including vacation homes in Lake of the Ozarks, Crested Butte, CO, and Tubaz, AZ. Throughout their experiences, Don was surrounded by an ever-growing set of friends and fans. Don was quick with a smile and his sharp wit, and you knew you were loved by Don if you earned one of the nickname's he was fond of assigning to his trusted circle. Don and Carolyn raised their family in Overland Park and Leawood and were a fixture in their children's lives and those of their friends. In addition to his career, Don was as a supporter of the American Royal and KCPT Channel 19 auction for years and was past president of the Kansas City Chapter of the International Wine & Food Society. Don was jovial and warm. He was a wonderful husband, son, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed travels, his grandsons, Kansas Jayhawks basketball and his dogs, especially his beloved Springer Spaniel, Webster. Don is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Heather of Prairie Village; son, Christopher, and grandsons, Sam and Luke, all of Ashburn, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Doris, and his daughter-in-law who he cherished, Laura Majestic Holder. A memorial service will be held for Don at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation can be made in Don's name to the Alzheimer's Association, Mission Driven or the John Austin Cheley Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.