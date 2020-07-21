Don L. Heath Don L. Heath, 92, of KC North passed peacefully of natural causes with family at his side on July 17, 2020, at Linden Woods Village in Gladstone, MO. His mind was sharp and his sense of humor intact. Don loved to make people laugh! Don was born in Kansas City, MO on July 29, 1927 to George D. and Pauline Heath and lived his entire life in KC. He married the love of his life, Shirley S. Sasse on May 10, 1952. His young life included many Boy Scout activities and he became an Eagle Scout and Warrior in the tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was Asst. Scoutmaster for his son, who also became an Eagle Scout. Don spent from 1944 to 1986, as a TWA Airlines mechanic and avionic technician. He loved family vacations to many destinations, including many national parks, including Rocky Mtn., a family favorite. Don was very involved with his children's activities and sports, as well as keeping up the house, cars, yard, etc. He enjoyed his wonderful block of neighbors for nearly 60 years! Don and Shirley enjoyed hosting and attending many family acivities. He and the family joined Hillside Christian Church, where he served as a long-time member and Deacon. He was a member of several TWA clubs. Member of Local IAM Machinists. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, George and Pauline Heath; and brother, George D. Heath, Jr. Surviving him is his daughter, Donna (Larry) of Shawnee, KS; son, Dr. Robert Heath (JoAnn) of Rogersville, MO; granddaughters, Sarah Young (Travis) of Brunswick, GA, Maria Lawler (Evan) and great-granddaughter, Sawyer Rose of Norwood, MO and Laura Ashley Heath of Nashville, TN; in-laws, Joyce and Richard Lapp; nieces, Janice Thomas and Jeanne Lapp; nephew, Greg Lapp; and nieces, Dawn Hauser and Cathy Heath-Williams. Services for Don will be held July 23, 2020 at Newcomers White Chapel, 6600 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO. Visitation at 10:00, Service at 11:00, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hillside Christian Church, Boy Scouts of America or The Salvation Army. Please visit Don's memorial website www.dwnwhitechapel.com
or Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home on Facebook. We thank the staff and nurses of Linden Woods Village and hospice nurses who took outstanding care of our dad.