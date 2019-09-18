Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
(816) 966-0250
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
View Map
More Obituaries for Don Marckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Roger Marckel


1938 - 2019
Don Roger Marckel Obituary
Don Roger Marckel Don Roger Marckel, of Grandview, MO passed away at his home September 12, 2019. Don was born in Seneca, MO on December 30, 1938, the youngest of four, moved to Wichita for high school and then joined the Navy. While in Pensacola Florida for flight training, he met and married his wife. After leaving the Navy, he received training in refrigeration/cooling and took a position with the General Services Administration. He worked for GSA until he retired in 1993. Don is preceded by his wife of 47 years, Viola; daughter Sonie Wines, Lee's Summit MO; son Roger Marckel and wife Erin, Issaquah WA; grandchildren Charles Wines, Allison Marckel, and Charles Marckel. Services will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 21 at McGilley & George Funeral Home 12913 Grandview, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Syringomyelia & Chiari Alliance Project at https://asap.org/index.php/donate/
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
