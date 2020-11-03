Don Rohner

July 28, 1949 - November 1, 2020

Lee's Summit, Missouri - At 12:25am November 1, 2020, Don Robert Rohner passed peacefully from his earthly body into the loving arms of our heavenly Father at the age of 71. While he worked as an electrical engineer for companies such as Northrup Grumman and AMD, his family and relationship with the Lord were of upmost importance. He was a thinker, a doer, and a giver; never shying away from doing for those in need. He was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Rohner, and is survived by his mother, Mary Jane Rohner, sister Joyce (Richard) Moore, wife Gail Rohner, children Damien (Kellie) Rohner and Erica Rohner, and loving grandchildren Kayla and Eli. An intimate family service will be held at 1pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church 700 NE Chipman Rd., Lee's Summit, MO 64063, where donations may be made in lieu of flowers.





