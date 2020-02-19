Kansas City Star Obituaries
Don Scheier

Don Scheier Obituary
Don Scheier Don Scheier, 89, of south Kansas City, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19 at 10:00 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, at St. Catherine of Siena Parish 4101 E 105th Terr., KCMO. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, 61st and Quivira, Shawnee, KS, at 2:00 pm. Family requests donations be made to . Don was born on Nov. 21, 1930 to George and Mary Scheier. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Donald Jr. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth (Connor) Scheier, sons; Evan (Martha), Jerry (Cindy), and Eric (Janet), 12 Grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020
