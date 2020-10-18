1/1
Don Shaffer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Shaffer
October 8, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Don Shaffer, 85, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on October 8, 2020.
Donald Dean Shaffer was born on October 16, 1934 in Axtell, KS to Clyde and Louise Shaffer and grew up in Cedar Vale, KS. He received a Bachelor of Music Education from University of Kansas and a Master in Music Education from University of Missouri-Columbia. Don was an instrumental music teacher for 32 years in Norton, KS, Moberly, MO, and Center High School, Kansas City, MO. He worked for 13 years in Human Resources for Hallmark Cards/Crown Center.
Don founded the Missouri Lions Band and the Hallmark Band. He was a devoted member of the Lee's Summit United Methodist Church and Chancel Choir and the Lee's Summit Symphony Orchestra. He was a member of the Lions Club for over 50 years.
Don loved photography, music composition, poetry, travel, gardening, playing the trumpet and piano, singing, being at the lake, the KC Royals and Chiefs, and, of course, the Kansas Jayhawks. He lived life to the fullest, making a new friend at every turn. We lovingly remember one of his favorite phrases, "If you're early, you're on time. If you're on time, you're late." He was an inspiration to many, especially his students, and will be greatly missed.
Don is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; children, Sara Myers, Syd Stansberry (Ed), and Tom Shaffer (Jody); grandchildren, Rachael Myers, Ellie Stansberry, Pete Stansberry (Claire), Madeline Shaffer, Sam Shaffer; great-grandson, Jack Stansberry; sister-in-law, Donna Brown; nieces and nephews and many cousins. He loved his family dearly.
Visitation will take place on October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW Third Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required. A private family burial will be held at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lee's Summit United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, Lee's Summit Symphony Orchestra, or Center High School Band.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Langsford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 17, 2020
I can truthfully say that I never saw Don Shaffer that he didn't have a smile on his face or a sparkle in his eye! If all of us who knew him carried that trait on in the future - the world would be a lot more pleasant; and there is nothing more pleasant than a smile. A smile is something you can even share with a stranger - and it doesn't cost a penny! Don, every day when the sun comes up, I'll think of you and what you gave to this world!
Donna Wieloigman
Friend
October 17, 2020
Don was a friend of Ron's in the Hallmark Band. Plus he was the best man at our wedding. A great man...he will be missed.
Ron & Cathy Wight
Coworker
October 17, 2020
He and Shirley were great neighbors at Westbrooke. Always enjoyed Men's breakfast with him. LOVED him playing TAPS each evening at sunset. He will be missed....
Dave Peterson
Neighbor
October 16, 2020
I’ll miss you dear friend.
Julia Birkeness
Coworker
October 15, 2020
Don was a bright shining star! He was always kind & upbeat. I will miss his love of ordinary things—he saw beauty everywhere!
Valerie Jones
Friend
October 13, 2020
Don was a remarkable man, compassionate, kind and immensely talented. My favorite memory of Don was him singing Its A Wonderful Life with the Hallmark band, it was enchanting!
Maggi Choplin
Coworker
October 12, 2020
More than just a teacher . . but a mentor . . influencer . . a man of inspiration. Walked into my class in 5th grade, Boone elementary . . pointed at me . . and said, "You are a trumpet player. He gave me indentity of sorts. I ended up graduating from UMKC just shy of a masters degree in music ed . . and still play trumpet today. Don Shaffer was a hero to me! RIP . . man of faith . . I will see you again.
Ted F Mason
Student
October 12, 2020
What a great man!! You will be forever in my heart!!! RIP my friend.
Diane Van Houtan
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved