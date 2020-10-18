Don ShafferOctober 8, 2020Lee's Summit, Missouri - Don Shaffer, 85, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on October 8, 2020.Donald Dean Shaffer was born on October 16, 1934 in Axtell, KS to Clyde and Louise Shaffer and grew up in Cedar Vale, KS. He received a Bachelor of Music Education from University of Kansas and a Master in Music Education from University of Missouri-Columbia. Don was an instrumental music teacher for 32 years in Norton, KS, Moberly, MO, and Center High School, Kansas City, MO. He worked for 13 years in Human Resources for Hallmark Cards/Crown Center.Don founded the Missouri Lions Band and the Hallmark Band. He was a devoted member of the Lee's Summit United Methodist Church and Chancel Choir and the Lee's Summit Symphony Orchestra. He was a member of the Lions Club for over 50 years.Don loved photography, music composition, poetry, travel, gardening, playing the trumpet and piano, singing, being at the lake, the KC Royals and Chiefs, and, of course, the Kansas Jayhawks. He lived life to the fullest, making a new friend at every turn. We lovingly remember one of his favorite phrases, "If you're early, you're on time. If you're on time, you're late." He was an inspiration to many, especially his students, and will be greatly missed.Don is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; children, Sara Myers, Syd Stansberry (Ed), and Tom Shaffer (Jody); grandchildren, Rachael Myers, Ellie Stansberry, Pete Stansberry (Claire), Madeline Shaffer, Sam Shaffer; great-grandson, Jack Stansberry; sister-in-law, Donna Brown; nieces and nephews and many cousins. He loved his family dearly.Visitation will take place on October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW Third Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required. A private family burial will be held at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lee's Summit United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, Lee's Summit Symphony Orchestra, or Center High School Band.