Don Weaver Don Weaver, age 74, of Kimberling City, Missouri, passed away July 27, 2019, in Monett, Missouri. He was born October 4, 1944, in Wichita, Kansas, to Lee and Beatrice Ruth (Ward) Weaver, who have preceded him in death. Don was joined in marriage to Deborah Jane Smith on July 22, 1972. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. Don proudly served our country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He earned his master's degree and later worked as an advocate advisor in medical school. In his life, he loved his service to church and country, treasured time with family, and was committed to his work. His legacy will long be remembered. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Deborah "Debbie" Weaver; two sons: Whitney (Kim) Weaver of Highlandville, Missouri, and Marshall (Monica) Weaver of Lee's Summit, Missouri; a brother, Ronald Weaver of Medford, Oregon; and four grandchildren: August, Graham, Gavin, and Gunner. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at United Methodist Church, Kimberling City, Missouri. Military burial to follow at Pine Crest Cemetery in Kimberling City, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2019