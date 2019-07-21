Kansas City Star Obituaries
Dona Jean Adams Obituary
Dona Jean Adams Dona Jean Adams, 91, of Gladstone, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born January 21, 1928 in Arkansas City, Kansas to James L. and Bessie M. Hughes. Dona worked for Southwestern Bell for forty-two years before retiring in 1986 as an area manager with the company. Her husband, Jack E. Adams, passed in 2018. Survivors include her daughter, Kristi Arreguin (Dave); stepdaughters Peggy Evans (Lee) and Kyle Byer (Bill); seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Dona was a loving wife, mother, nanny, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all. Before her passing, she requested to be cremated and no services or funeral will be held. (Arr. White Chapel 816-452-8419) www.dwnwhitechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 21, 2019
