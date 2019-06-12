Kansas City Star Obituaries
Donald A. Ferguson Obituary
Donald A. Ferguson Donald Allen Ferguson, age 81, passed away Saturday, June 8, at his residence at Armour Oaks, surrounded by family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Frances Ann Ferguson, his son Dale (spouse Lois Bakely Ferguson), daughter Karen and grandsons, Joel and Seth Ferguson. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO. The funeral service will be held Friday, June 14, at 1 p.m. at the same location. Interment at the adjoining Memorial Park Cemetery will follow directly after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross-Lines Community Outreach. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on June 12, 2019
