Donald Allen Gore Donald Allen Gore was born in Mosby, Missouri on 7 May 1932 and passed away 1 September 2019. He was a 1950 graduate of William Chrisman High School in Independence and served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. In 1956 he married Verna Lu Hickerson and they remained married for 62 years until his death. He worked in the international air freight forwarding business in the Kansas City area. He was a good man who loved his family, friends, good food, funny stories, working in his wood shop, and KU basketball. He is survived by his wife, Verna Lu; his siblings: Robert and Margie Gore, and David Gore; his Children: Don and Carol Gore, Nils Gore and Shannon Criss; Grandchildren: Andrew and Laura Gore, Katie and Rob Hunter, Ella Gore and Jodi Gore; Great Grandchildren: Daniel Gore and Julia Gore, and Hallee Hunter. He is predeceased by his parents, David and Lola Gore; two brothers, Richard Gore and Roger Gore; and an infant daughter. A Celebration of Life Event is planned for Sunday, 29 September at the Sugar Creek United Methodist Church, 415 North Sterling, Sugar Creek, Missouri, 64054: 1:00pm Visitation, 2:00pm Service. The family wishes for donations to either the Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadowlake Parkway, Suite 200, KCMO, 64114 or to the Sugar Creek United Methodist Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019