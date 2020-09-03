Donald Allen Robinson 1929-2020 Donald Allen Robinson, 90, Blythedale, MO went to be with his Lord on September 1, 2020. Donald was the son of Thomas Allen and Hazel Stella Stauffer Hinkhouse Robinson born on September 19, 1929 in Harwood, Missouri. He graduated from Walker, Missouri High School on May 15, 1947. He joined the United States Navy on April 8, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri where he served for 5 years, many of which were on the U.S.S. Alstede AF48, which was a refrigerated food supply ship during the Korean Service. After his five year service, he returned to the Kansas City area on leave, intending to "re-up" in the Navy. While on leave, his life changed; he met the "Love of his life", Mary Annita Eivins, and forgot the Navy. They were married on his 24th birthday, September 19, 1953. He went back to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as a switchman. Shortly after that, his brother, E.C. Hinkhouse, learned of a new plant (Fairbanks Morse Pump Corp.) opening in Kansas City, Kansas and was instrumental in getting him to apply for a job. He was successful in accepting that offer and was an employee, supervisor and part-time owner 40 years later. One challenge was to learn to fly a single engine airplane, which he did. A special friend, Bill Johnson, taught him to fly a Piper Cub J3 before he ever started legal flying lessons which was done in record time. One experience was a flying trip to South Dakota with his bird dog to pheasant hunt. Don loved God's creation of wildlife and enjoyed training bird dogs and bird hunting. He entered several NBDCA Field Trials and his Molly's placed high in many of them. After retirement, Don settled in Harrison County and enjoyed hobby farming and family. He enjoyed seeing the world, hunting, participating in church activities and life. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews and "greats" and loved every one of them. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and was a member of Mt. Pleasant #2 Baptist Church and Harrison Baptist Association. He was a member of the Wyandotte Lodge No. 3 AF & AM, Gideons International and Bethany, MO VFW Post #2176. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; one brother, and brother-in-law, Gary Eivins. Don leaves behind his wife of almost 67 years, Annita; brother, E.C. Hinkhouse; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry and Jean Eivins, Donna Eivins, J.O. Eivins, Terry and Wilma Eivins, Pete and Cindy Eivins, and Pat and Paula Eivins; nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 4 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant #2 Baptist Church, Gideons International, Samaritan Purse and/or Donor's Choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com