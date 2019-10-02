|
|
Donald Amos Parry Donald Amos Parry, 91 passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. Born September 24, 1928 in Granville, NY Don graduated from Granville High School then served in the Army Air Corp until his discharge in 1949. Afterwards, Don attended Colorado State University and then went to work in the oil exploration business. Don met the love of his life, Geraldine "Geri" Metcalf who became his wife. Don and Geri moved around the country until eventually settling in Great Bend, KS where Don established and operated Exploration, Inc. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Geri Parry, his daughters, Kristi Parry, Becky Parry Goss and Jennifer Oborny and his grandchildren, Emma Goss Portnoy, Griffin Page, Haley Oborny, Lucy Goss, Cooper Page and Lucas Oborny, and his great granddaughter Annabel Portnoy. Don was a man of laughter, fun, music, hard work and sense of humor. He was devoted to his entire family and their spouses. His family lovingly referred to him as "Papa". He was loved and respected by many. He will be missed. To read his obituary in entirety please go to www.porterfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the Orwell, Vermont Volunteer Fire Department 604 Main St, Orwell, VT. 05760
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019