Resources More Obituaries for Donald Steele Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald B. Steele

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Donald B. Steele Donald B. Steele, born January 29, 1928 in Algona, Iowa passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Don and his wife Ann were long-time residents of Kansas City until 2013 when he relocated to Atlanta as a result of his wife's passing. He is survived by his son, Mark Steele, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Don graduated from Central High School in 1946 in Sioux City, Iowa and attended the University of South Dakota, graduating in 1950 Cum Laude with a BA in Political Science. He received honorary memberships in Phi Eta Sigma and Phi Beta Kappa and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Don joined the ROTC program as a Cadet Colonel and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the infantry upon graduation. Don went on to attend the University of Iowa College of Law, graduating in 1955 with a Juris Doctor degree in which year he joined the law firm of Morrison, Hecker, Buck, Cozad and Rogers (now known as Morrison and Hecker, LLP) in Kansas City, Missouri as an Associate and later became a Partner with the firm and later as Sr. Counsel. Don was also a member of the American Bar Association, the Missouri Bar, the Metropolitan Kansas City Bar Association and the American Bankruptcy Institute. He was Chairman of the Commercial Law Committee of the Missouri Bar 1974-1975. Don was a member of the US Army Reserve from 1950 until retirement in 1988 with the rank of Colonel, Judge Advocate General's Corps of the United States Army Reserve. Don's service included two years of active duty in the Korean War (1950-1952) where he served in Japan and Korea. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Army Meritorious Service Medals. While in the US Army Reserve, Don commanded the 8th JAG Detachment in Kansas City, Missouri and his last assignment was in the Pentagon in Washington, DC as the legal advisor to the Provost Marshall of the United States Army. Don was also active in the Kansas City community serving as a member of the Board of Directors of Health Midwest and Baptist Medical Center; a past member of the Board of Mission Hills Country Club; a past Chairman of the Jackson County March of Dimes; a past president of the Phi Beta Kappa Association of Greater Kansas City; and a past president of the Delta Tau Delta Alumni Association of Greater Kansas City. Don and his wife, Ann, were members of the Second Presbyterian Church, Mission Hills Country Club and the Kansas City Club. Memorial services are to be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Second Presbyterian Church located at 318 East 55th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64113. The family will be receiving guests in the sanctuary from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM and will be hosting a reception at the church following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emory University Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center in Atlanta, Georgia (www.alzheimers.emory.edu/support/donate-now.html) and can be contacted at 1762 Clifton Road, NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322 with phone number 404-727-5282. Don suffered from this disease until his passing. Emory is making significant progress toward a cure which will truly be a blessing to so many families!



Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries