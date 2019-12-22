Kansas City Star Obituaries
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View Map
Donald Bellamy Donald Bellamy, 93, passed away December 4, 2019. Don was born in Pittsburg, KS October 17, 1926. Don is survived by his wife of 68 yrs, Carol (Pistole), daughters, Pam, Nancy, and Terri, son, Dennis, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Don worked for Butler Mfg. Co. for 31 yrs before retiring in 1987 in Scottsdale, AZ. A Celebration of Life will be held January 4, 2020 at Messinger Mortuary Indian School, Scottsdale, and a second Celebration of Life will be held in the Kansas City area at a later date. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019
