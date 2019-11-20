|
Donald Blalock Donald Winston Blalock, 81, of Overland Park, KS, joined his Lord on Nov 15, 2019. He was a Kansas City native born February 9, 1938, son of Edythe and Walter Blalock. Don was a devoted husband, father, and incredible Granddad. He married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Ruth Thomas, in 1958. Don was the epitome of honesty, loyalty, and integrity as he ministered to the needs of others, never needing or wanting recognition. Don attended Pinkerton elementary, Southeast High, and graduated with a B.S. from William Jewell College, majoring in mathematics. Don's career included positions in marketing with The Vendo Co and King Radio. He was a perfect fit for the 20-year span at Central Baptist Theological Seminary as Vice Pres of Business Administration. Don loved his interaction with the students and his pastoral presence was felt by many. He retired from the Seminary in 1995 but due to his servant nature went on to complete the positions of Interim Vice Pres at Northern Baptist Theological Seminary in Chicago. Don completed two separate terms as Interim Ex Dir at Bethel Neighborhood Center during two different time frames and worked with foster children at Kaw Valley Center. His family often joked that he was "not good at retirement." He was an avid volunteer serving as a CASA worker, tutoring children at Tomahawk Elem, and assisting with seniors through Daughters and Co. Don and his family have been active members at Prairie Baptist Church since 1964. The church was primary in his life and he served on many boards and committees including chair of pastoral search com and church building campaign. Don and Patsy served as youth leaders for several years. Don loved the mountains of CO and he introduced them to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed over 60 trips to Estes Park, staying at the YMCA of the Rockies where he and Patsy served as Trailblazers. They were also included in a video produced by the Y documenting the family's history with them. Don decided the mountains were there to be climbed! He and Patsy conquered many of them including Long's Peak, a grueling 16-hour hike, which was one of his most prized accomplishments. When his daughters were young, he would coax them to go "just a little farther" up the trail by dispensing Milk Duds as rewards. Don's grandsons also love the mountains and have gone on many special vacations with G & G, their endearing term for their grandparents. Don was a bit of a "gear head", owning many different cars but he had a special love for Camaros. His latest was a beautiful black one nick-named the Batmobile by his grandsons. Don loved all sports and was a star in track and field. In high school he held city-wide records in sprint events. He played football in high school and at William Jewell. He also helped coach little league sports and continued his activities in various soft ball leagues into his adulthood. Most recently his family has been gathering at the Blalock home to tailgate for Chiefs and Royals games. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Nathan. He is survived by his loving wife, Patsy, his daughters, Lesa, Lori Greer (Larry Greer spouse) and grandsons Zachary, a Junior in college and Joshua, a 7th grader in Middle School. A Celebration of Life will be held at Prairie Baptist Church, 75th & Roe on Saturday Nov. 23rd at 11:00 am followed by a time of fellowship and remembrance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prairie Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, OP KS www.JohnsonCountyChapel.com.
