1/1
Donald Boyd Beets
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Boyd Beets
September 8, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Donald Boyd Beets of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on September 8, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri at the age of 93. Don was born in Independence, Missouri and knew he would follow in his father's footsteps and join the military. He turned 18 in 1946 during WW II and joined the US Army Corps. Don served a vital role, which continued after being called back during the Korean War. He received several medals for his service and an honorable discharge in 1953. Don graduated from Wichita State University and moved to Kansas City to join a brokerage firm. He soon met Janet, and they were married for 60 years until her death in 2018. Don enjoyed a very long and successful career with E F Hutton, where he prided himself on being a "customers man". Don made very generous donations throughout his life to several charities in Kansas City. He was an active member in the Commemorative Air Force. He was a collector of military memorabilia and continued to enjoy investing in the stock market long after retirement. Don was one of kind and will be dearly missed by many friends and family. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, no memorial gathering is planned at this time. Don's ashes will be joined with Janet's at the Country Club United Methodist Church in Kansas City, MO in a private ceremony.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
F T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved