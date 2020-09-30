Donald Boyd BeetsSeptember 8, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Donald Boyd Beets of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on September 8, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri at the age of 93. Don was born in Independence, Missouri and knew he would follow in his father's footsteps and join the military. He turned 18 in 1946 during WW II and joined the US Army Corps. Don served a vital role, which continued after being called back during the Korean War. He received several medals for his service and an honorable discharge in 1953. Don graduated from Wichita State University and moved to Kansas City to join a brokerage firm. He soon met Janet, and they were married for 60 years until her death in 2018. Don enjoyed a very long and successful career with E F Hutton, where he prided himself on being a "customers man". Don made very generous donations throughout his life to several charities in Kansas City. He was an active member in the Commemorative Air Force. He was a collector of military memorabilia and continued to enjoy investing in the stock market long after retirement. Don was one of kind and will be dearly missed by many friends and family. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, no memorial gathering is planned at this time. Don's ashes will be joined with Janet's at the Country Club United Methodist Church in Kansas City, MO in a private ceremony.