1/1
Donald C. Dull
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald C. Dull
October 6, 2020
Shawnee Mission, Kansas - Donald C. Dull, 88, of Shawnee Mission, KS passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday October 9, 2020 at Shawnee Bible Church with a visitation from 10-11AM. Private family burial with military honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Shawnee Bible Church.
Donald was born April 5, 1932 in Kansas City, KS. He was a prior Deacon and a faithful member of Shawnee Bible Church. Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Blanche Dull; brother, Gene and James Dull. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth Dull; children; Dennis (Kathy) Dull, of Leawood, KS, Cheryl (Kevin) Vining, Shawnee, KS, and Greg (Allison) Dull, of Kansas City, MO; sister, Linda Slagle; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. To express your condolences please visit www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shawnee Bible Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shawnee Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Souder Family Funeral Home
1333 Ne Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 436-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved