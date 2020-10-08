Donald C. Dull
October 6, 2020
Shawnee Mission, Kansas - Donald C. Dull, 88, of Shawnee Mission, KS passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday October 9, 2020 at Shawnee Bible Church with a visitation from 10-11AM. Private family burial with military honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Shawnee Bible Church.
Donald was born April 5, 1932 in Kansas City, KS. He was a prior Deacon and a faithful member of Shawnee Bible Church. Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Blanche Dull; brother, Gene and James Dull. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth Dull; children; Dennis (Kathy) Dull, of Leawood, KS, Cheryl (Kevin) Vining, Shawnee, KS, and Greg (Allison) Dull, of Kansas City, MO; sister, Linda Slagle; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. To express your condolences please visit www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com
.