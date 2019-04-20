Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gwartney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Charles "Pete" Gwartney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Charles "Pete" Gwartney Obituary
Donald Charles "Pete" Gwartney Donald Charles "Pete" Gwartney, 96, of Easton, Kan., passed away, April 15, 2019, at Brookdale Shawnee, Shawnee, Kan. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, with the rosary at 7:30 p.m. at St. Lawrence Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Church, Remembering Justin, Inc. or Remembering Alyssa, Inc. For a full obituary please see leintzfh.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.