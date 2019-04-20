|
|
Donald Charles "Pete" Gwartney Donald Charles "Pete" Gwartney, 96, of Easton, Kan., passed away, April 15, 2019, at Brookdale Shawnee, Shawnee, Kan. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, with the rosary at 7:30 p.m. at St. Lawrence Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Church, Remembering Justin, Inc. or Remembering Alyssa, Inc. For a full obituary please see leintzfh.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 20, 2019