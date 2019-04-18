Donald Coleman Donald Gene Coleman, 84, passed away on April 15, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held on April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 West 62th Street, Mission, KS 66202 (913-432-5441). Don was born on June 20, 1934 to Ruth and Clarence Coleman. He graduated from North Side High School in Fort Wayne and went on to earn his bachelor's degree at Indiana University, his master's degree at the University of St. Francis, and his doctorate of education degree in education administration at Ball State University. Don spent his life devoted to education. He taught at his alma mater, North Side High School, and, following his doctorate, became a professor in the graduate education programs at Indiana University, Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University), San Diego State University, and California State University, Fresno. He also founded an elementary school at Faith Lutheran Church in Kirksville, Missouri. He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; daughters Suzanne (Steve) and Jessica (Ric); grandchildren Katrina (Nathan), Rebecca, Michael, Coleman, and Sophia; and brothers Ron and Jerry (Wilma). He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard, and sister Cynthia. Memorial gifts may be made to the .

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 18, 2019