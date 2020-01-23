|
Donald E. Cornell Donald E. Cornell, 90, passed away January 20, 2020. A visitation will be from 12:00pm - 1:00pm, Sunday, January 26, 2020 with a funeral service at 1:00pm at Amos Family Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. Mr. Cornell was born on a farm outside Edna, Kansas on October 1, 1929. He attended Edna grade school and high school, graduating in 1948. Donald worked in Coffeyville as a Machine Operator until joining the Marine Corps in July 1950. After boot camp training he was sent to Korea, December of 1950. He was wounded in combat February 9, 1951 and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was discharged December of 1951. He attended Pittsburg State University and received a bachelors of arts degree in Industrial Technology. He married Lois K. Kessler while attending college on January 27, 1957. He worked for Gustin-Bacon manufacturing for 10 years as a Machine Designer. Due to location change he left and joined Owens Corning Fiberglass, as a Maintenance Engineer until 1983, changing jobs to become Senior Construction Manager. He took early retirement in 1987 and proceeded to work for OCF as a Consulting Engineer, until retirement in 1995. He then worked on their 27-acre farm east of Paola, Kansas for 10 years until heart problems left him unable to continue. He has spent his remaining years being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather in Shawnee, Kansas. He is a member of the Marine Corps League, VFW and Disabled American Veterans Korean War Veterans of Kansas Chapter #1-181. He leaves three adult children: Kathryn Diane Smith, her five children, Freddie Keaton III (deceased), Joseph Keaton (Hayley), Karen Skaggs (Clint), Darien Smith (Lauren) and Tatiana Smith. Kelly J. Kelso (Rick Kelso) with her two daughters, Autumn Kelso and Lauren Kelso. Rachel Louise Garton (Dave Garton) with her four children, Bryan Smith (Heather), Kerri Smith, Adam Holmes and Kyle Garton; great grandchildren, Freddie Keaton, Harrison Keaton, Aurora Smith, Gavin Smith, Adelaide Skaggs, and Leslie Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Owen and Cora Fern Cornell and grandson, Freddie K. Keaton III. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020