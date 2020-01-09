Kansas City Star Obituaries
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Donald Dale McCracken Obituary
Donald Dale McCracken Donald Dale McCracken, 83, of Lee's Summit, MO and formerly, Kansas City, KS claimed victory on January 2, 2020 after a long and wicked battle with Alzheimer's. Don will mercifully be reunited in heaven with his wife, Frances, the love of his life. Also, waiting to greet him are his brothers, Doc and Dee; and sisters, Coleen, Daphene, and Okema. Don will be mourned by his children; Don McCracken, Houston, TX, Tanya McCracken, Grain Valley, MO, Lisa Cassity, Blue Springs, MO, Mellany Accurso, Lee's Summit, MO, Derek McCracken, New York, NY; as well as Frances' children; Diane (Bill) Treff, Golden, MO, Janice (Jerry) Newberry, Tonganoxie, KS, Bill Millsap, McLouth, KS, Don Millsap, Alabama. Also grieving are Don's surviving siblings; Dal, Dan, Loydena, Sabra, and Dixie. Don will be missed by his and Frances' 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Uncle Donnie's wit, charm and humor will be remembered by his cherished nieces and nephews. After retiring from LG Barcus and Sons Construction, twice, Don mostly worked on keeping the grass mowed on Meeks Rd. Don and Frances cared for their animals and especially doted on spoiled Sophie. They enjoyed their time together at home. Their hospitality was unparalleled as family and friends were always warmly welcomed to share a drink and lively conversation. Don's family would like to express our gratitude to the kind and loving hearts at Willow Creek Memory Care in Lee's Summit who celebrated Don's every moment, with prayer, love, laughter, song, dance, and kisses oh so many kisses. We are also grateful for his friends at One Community Hospice who touched his life, showed him love, and made his transition beautiful. Don will be remember by so many because you never forget someone who makes you laugh. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm with a funeral service to follow on Sunday, January 12 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., KCK 66112. Memorial Contributions may be made to One Community Hospice, 15600 Woods Chapel RD., KCMO 64139 or to , 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020
