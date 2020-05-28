Donald David Quarles Sr. Donald David Quarles SR. passed away peacefully at his home in Lee's Summit, MO on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born on February 2, 1934 in Ellijay, GA. Donald has lived in Missouri for 50 years. Donald is survived by his wife, Hilda of 65 years; sons, David (Sara) of Lee's Summit, Richard (Peggy) of Lee's Summit, and Christopher of Fenton, MO; grandson, Bryan (Amy) ; granddaughter, Presley; great-grandson, Eli; great-granddaughter, Everlee; brothers, Max Quarles of Morgantown, NC and Jim Quarles of Ellijay, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lucille Quarles. Don retired from the Air Force in 1970, and then worked in club management for the remainder of his career, retiring from Hickory Hills Country Club in 1996. Donald was a member of Masonic Temple of Sioux City, IA and Scottish Rite. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, MO. Burial will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3 rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816) 524-3700