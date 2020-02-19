Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Dwanye Sapp


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Dwanye Sapp Obituary
Donald Dwanye Sapp Donald Dwanye Sapp, 83, of Lee's Summit MO, passed away in the early morning of Monday February 17, 2020. Donald was born on April 4, 1936 in Hickory County MO to Veda and Dewey Sapp. As an adult, Don enlisted in the United States Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. He married Theresa, his wife of 62 years, on November 1, 1958. Together they raised 7 children. Don worked as a carman for the Rock Island Railroad and later for the Union Pacific Railroad from which he would retire. He was an avid musician with an amazing ability to hear any song and then play it on the guitar. He also enjoyed boating, camping, and traveling. Don is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Marion and Gerald, and sister, Mary. He is survived by his wife Theresa, children: Dana Kid, Dawni Roberts, Mark Sapp, Matthew Sapp, Kelly Summers, Mary Hines, and Eric Sapp, as well as 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Korean War Veteran Association of which Don was a proud member. A private memorial will be held Saturday February 22 at the home of Donald's son Mark. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -