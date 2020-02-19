|
Donald Dwanye Sapp Donald Dwanye Sapp, 83, of Lee's Summit MO, passed away in the early morning of Monday February 17, 2020. Donald was born on April 4, 1936 in Hickory County MO to Veda and Dewey Sapp. As an adult, Don enlisted in the United States Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. He married Theresa, his wife of 62 years, on November 1, 1958. Together they raised 7 children. Don worked as a carman for the Rock Island Railroad and later for the Union Pacific Railroad from which he would retire. He was an avid musician with an amazing ability to hear any song and then play it on the guitar. He also enjoyed boating, camping, and traveling. Don is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Marion and Gerald, and sister, Mary. He is survived by his wife Theresa, children: Dana Kid, Dawni Roberts, Mark Sapp, Matthew Sapp, Kelly Summers, Mary Hines, and Eric Sapp, as well as 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Korean War Veteran Association of which Don was a proud member. A private memorial will be held Saturday February 22 at the home of Donald's son Mark. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020