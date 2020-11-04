1/
Donald Dwight Hugo
Donald "Don" Dwight Hugo, Jr.
October 31, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Donald Dwight Hugo, Jr., 78, of Olathe, KS, passed away Oct. 31, 2020 at his home. Rosary at 9:30 am Fri., Nov. 6, 2020 with Visitation starting at 10:00 am and Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 am all at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, KS. Inurnment at a later date at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation, or the Bishop Miege Scholarship Fund. For full obituary and to leave condolences, go to www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Rosary
09:30 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bruce Funeral Home
106 South Center
Gardner, KS 66630
913-856-7111
November 3, 2020
A great guy and one of the nicest individuals I have ever known. He will be greatly missed. Chuck
Chuck Kriley
Friend
