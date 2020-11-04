Donald "Don" Dwight Hugo, Jr.
Olathe, Kansas - Donald Dwight Hugo, Jr., 78, of Olathe, KS, passed away Oct. 31, 2020 at his home. Rosary at 9:30 am Fri., Nov. 6, 2020 with Visitation starting at 10:00 am and Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 am all at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, KS. Inurnment at a later date at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation, or the Bishop Miege Scholarship Fund. For full obituary and to leave condolences, go to www.brucefuneralhome.com
Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.