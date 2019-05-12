Donald E. Childs Don Childs, 85, of Independence, MO passed away on May 4, 2019. He is survived by sisters Marilyn Childs and Diana Sisk, daughters Lori Childs and Susy Clymer, and granddaughters Lindsey, Cara, and Alli Clymer. Don was a graduate of Northeast High School, class of 1951, where he met the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Delores "Dee" Todd. Don dedicated his life to his family, and the love and devotion he had for them was truly inspiring. He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed. Visitation services will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, KCMO 64133, on Saturday, May 18 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, with the graveside service to follow at 3:00. The family suggests donations be made to of KC in Don's honor.

