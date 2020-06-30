Donald E. Hargis Donald E. Hargis, died at his home of natural causes at the age of 95, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Graveside Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 1, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. Don was born December 2, 1924, in Kansas City, KS to John and Helen (Martin) Hargis. Don was a graduate of Bishop Ward High School. He was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, KS (Wyandotte County). He enlisted in the United States Navy (Seabees) in 1943 when he was 19 yrs. old. He married Olga Jean Janes on May 17, 1947. In that same year he started working for SW Bell Telephone Company, retiring in 1983. He was a member of the AT&T Pioneer Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 51 years Olga Hargis, his siblings and their spouses; John M. and Shirley Hargis, Harry F. and Ernestine Hargis, and his son Ronald E. Hargis. Don is survived by his son John T. Hargis, daughter Donna Jean Biondo, 3 granddaughters Christina, Olivia and Emily Biondo. Honorary Pallbearers: David Hargis, Dennis Hargis, Donnie Billings, Frank Biondo, Steven Hargis and Alvaro Bermudez. Above all, Donald was a family man, who believed in fun, laughter, and smiles. He lived life enjoying simple pleasures with his family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you honor Don's memory by making a memory with your family, enjoy a simple pleasure with your loved ones and remember him. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 30, 2020.