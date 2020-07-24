Donald E. Holtgraves Donald E Holtgraves, 92, of Overland Park, KS peacefully passed away surrounded by family on July 17th, 2020. Don was born on September 15th, 1927 in Leavenworth, KS to Phil and Julia Farrell Holtgraves. After graduating Leavenworth High, Don was drafted to serve in the Army during WWII. He completed his service, then became a proud Jayhawk at K.U. studying Chemical Engineering. He married his true love, Genevieve Furmanski, on May 3rd 1952. Don worked 31 years at the Procter and Gamble Plant in Kansas City, KS. After retiring, Don and Genny traveled the world, volunteered and spent many years as duplicate bridge partners. Don achieved the rank of Silver Life Master in May 2013, a life long goal! He was a 50 year + active member of Cure of Ars Catholic Church. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Phil Jr., and son David Allen. He is survived by wife Genevieve, twin Helen Marie, of Leavenworth, sons Ronald (Maureen) of Overland Park and Edward (Terri) of Seattle, WA, and daughters Barbara Purdon of Coffeyville and Caroline Salstrom (Gary) of Salina. He leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous friends and loved ones. A private graveside service will be held Friday July 31st. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Donald's name to the charity of your choice
.