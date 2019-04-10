Donald E. Stark Donald E. Stark, 82, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on April 6, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS 66204; graveside services will follow the funeral at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, KS. Visitation will be 5 -7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donation checks may be made payable to: Ducks Unlimited and mailed to the funeral home. Don was born September 10, 1936 in Kansas City, KS. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1954, where he was on the basketball team. He was employed with Simmons Gun Specialties for almost 60 years. In his young adult years, he was active with the Shriners. Later, he became active with, and was a big supporter of Ducks Unlimited. Don was an avid duck hunter and he loved to be in the duck blind. He recently celebrated 40 years of sobriety in AA, with the help and love of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. During those years, he inspired, encouraged and mentored many men and women, and they returned his love and support, and helped save his life. He was a committed, kind, caring and generous man, who had a feisty spirit and a wonderful, unforgettable laugh. He was a blessing in this life and his spirit will live on in the hearts of everyone whose lives he touched. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; daughter, Betty; and 3 grandchildren. He is survived by 3 daughters and their husbands, Bemby and Charlie Yocum, Dot and Tim Hoyt and Merry and Cal McBride; the mother of his children, Carole Faris; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 sister-in-laws and their husbands, and numerous nieces and nephews. We will miss him and his big heart and his sweet smile. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.



