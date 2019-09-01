|
|
Donald Earl (Harrington) Scott Donald Earl (Harrington) Scott was born on February 12, 1940 to Earl Vernon Harrington and Irene Ewin (Angell) Harrington. Earl was a machinist and toolmaker at (then) Sheffield Steel. Earl passed away prior to the birth of his son. Irene then married Benjamin Franklin Scott. Ben adopted Don in 1945 and became to Don, in every respect, his Dad. Ben was truly a "Greatest Generation" man. Irene had a deep interest in genealogy and qualified to belong to the Jamestowne Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Don passed away peacefully at the home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. While attending Central High School, Don was introduced to the love of his life, Anna Coughenour (who was attending Wyandotte High School). They were both 14 years old. They married on May 22, 1959 at the age of 19 and had two children, Keith Bradley and Clarissa Ann. They recently celebrated 60 years of that married state. Don and Anna have two grandchildren, Alexander and Hannah. They are very proud of their children and grandchildren. Don became a member of the Methodist Church at 12 years of age and remained committed to the United Methodist denomination of the Christian faith throughout his life. Don worked part-time in his Dad's sheet metal and plumbing business beginning summers and some afternoons when he was 12 and full-time following high school. He studied accounting at Central Missouri State College, Truman Campus, in Independence and worked for a time in bookkeeping and as an internal auditor before returning to his Dad's business in the office and then serving a plumbing apprenticeship in Plumbers Local Union #8. He worked several years as a plumber, becoming field superintendent. He was a partner in a heating and air conditioning business. Following his Dad's retirement, he operated that business. He then became a field manager of a heavy utility division of a plumbing company. He worked as a general construction manager for multiple projects across the country for varied governmental agencies and private owners and then, for another general contractor, managed multiple general construction projects on schools in our area. Don really enjoyed his work and those with whom he worked. He would not have retired had it not been for health issues. Don also coached and managed in Little League sports, YMCA basketball and flag football, and Queen City baseball for several years. Following his Dad's example (and that of his Grandfather Harry Waller Angell), Don became a Freemason at the age of 21 in Independence Lodge Number 76, where he served as Worshipful Master in 1979. He was a 33rd degree Member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite having served as Venerable Master and Executive Secretary. He was a member of the York Rite Bodies of Independence and the Red Cross of Constantine. He had belonged to Shriners International and was a Past Patron in the Order of the Eastern Star. He was appointed to the Grand Lodge Officer Line of Missouri by Most Worshipful Brother Robert Jenkins in 1989, and he served as Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Missouri in 1996-1997. Don was awarded the Truman Medal by Grand Master Steven Toybes in 1999. During those years, Don and Anna enjoyed their time together on their travels and made many dear friends for life. In 2013, he was invited to become a member of the Royal Order of Scotland. Don is survived by his beloved wife, caretaker, and life partner, Anna; son, Brad (Melissa) Scott; daughter, Clarissa (Brian Neal) Scott; grandchildren, Alex Scott and Hannah Scott; sisters, Marsha Gulley and Debi (Richard) Fluhrer; nieces and nephews and many cousins, as well as his Masonic Family. Don wanted to express his thanks to the Doctors and his Lord who gave him additional years with Anna and his family after his first, in a series of, strokes and heart issues beginning in 2003. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6-8pm at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 East 39th Street, Independence, MO 64055 with a Masonic service at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30am at Christ United Methodist Church, 14506 East 39th Street South, Independence, MO 64055 followed by a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery 701 South Noland Road, Independence, MO 64050. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Masonic Home of Missouri, 6033 Masonic Drive, Suite A, Columbia, MO 65202 (www.mohome.org). Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019