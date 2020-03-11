Kansas City Star Obituaries
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Donald Edward Borelli


1951 - 2020
Donald Edward Borelli Obituary
Donald Edward Borelli Donald Edward Borelli of Allen, Texas passed away on March 7, 2020, at the age of 69. He was born January 15, 1951 to Andre Louis and Mary Agnes Theresa (Maloney) Borelli in Chicago, Illinois. Donald grew up in Chicago, moved various places with his family and graduated from Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, Missouri in 1969. He graduated from Rockhurst University with a bachelor in accounting and masters degree in finance. Donald married Rebecca Ann Horan on February 5, 1972 in Prairie Village, Kansas. He worked in telecommunications for AT&T and Verizon for a total of 39 years. Donald enjoyed cycling, yoga, was an avid reader, and most of all loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca "Becky" Ann Borelli of Allen, Texas; daughters, Kristen Sullivan and husband, Dave of Olathe, Kansas and Erin Borelli of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Colin and Shea Sullivan; mother, Mary Borelli of Overland Park, Kansas; brother, Jim Borelli and wife, Melinda of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Kathy Dunlap and husband, Marlin of Houston, Texas; several nieces and nephews and a host of other loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends and family for visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 11, 2020
