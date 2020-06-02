Donald Ellsworth Ladwig Donald Ellsworth Ladwig, age 101, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away May 30, 2020, at Kingswood Senior Living Community in Kansas City, Mo. He was born to Oscar and Ella Nelson Ladwig in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sept. 2, 1918. He had one younger sister, Dorothy. For many years beginning at age 9, Don spent summers at his aunt and uncle's farm in Minnesota, with many fond memories of that time. He graduated in June 1936 from Roosevelt High School, Minneapolis, and attended the University of Minnesota before entering the Army. Don played tenor saxophone in a dance band during the '30s that performed on WDGY radio in Minneapolis. Don's love of baseball began early. He played American Legion baseball. After their four sons arrived, Don coached winning little league baseball teams for many years. Don and Myra had met at Walther League at their Lutheran church in Minneapolis. They married June 20, 1941. Their love story lasted 78 years. They moved to Baltimore, Md., where Don worked for Social Security, then to Buckroe Beach, Virginia, where Don worked at Langley Air Force Base, before returning to Minneapolis. World War II began, and Don served in the U.S. Army three years, two of those in Europe. He landed on Omaha Beach in June 1944. He was assigned to an Army Engineers intelligence unit that made topographic maps for Army troops. Don and Myra moved to Kansas City in 1962 and were active members of Ruskin Heights Lutheran Church for 52 years. Don served many years as Sunday School superintendent. He volunteered at St. Joseph Medical Center for 24 years, retiring in 2014. He served as treasurer for the Federal Employees Credit Union for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He worked for the USDA from 1948 to 1980, when he retired. He and Myra enjoyed travel to many foreign countries. They moved to Kingswood Senior Living in 2003, where they enjoyed new friends and social activities. They became members of John Knox Presbyterian Kirk in 2015. Don is survived by wife Myra. Also, four sons and daughters-in-law: Gary and Diane Ladwig of Lee's Summit, Mo., Mark Ladwig and Rochelle LeTourneau of Savage, Minn., Paul and Lydia Ladwig of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Don and Ellen Ladwig of St. Louis. Also, beloved grandchildren Jeffrey, Brant, Angie, Charlotte, Allison, Stephanie, Daniel; great-grandchildren Jaxon, Kylie, Amelia, Truman, Jocelyn, Grace, Leo, Ulysses, Lucas; step-grandchildren Laura and Amy (Leslie, deceased), and step-great-grandchildren Jacob, David, Ryan, Aidan, Grace. Don's sister Dorothy predeceased him. He is survived by brother-in-law Clyde Hanson, Minneapolis. A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Burial is at Hillside Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Kingswood Senior Living Community, 10000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64114; or Harvesters, 3801 Topping Ave., Kansas City, Mo., 64129. A 2 p.m. Wednesday service may be viewed on Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/mtmoriahnewcomer/. Online condolences at Mount Moriah website www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 2, 2020.