Donald Ervin Darnell Donald Ervin Darnell died May 24, 2020 in Amarillo, TX. Don was the first born to Vera G (Conn) Darnell and Ervin F Darnell and was born on August 28, 1932 in Osborne, KS. Don was married for nearly 59 years to Lois Ann Wolters (d. 2011). He taught geometry, algebra and coached track at Wyandotte High School in the 1960's. Don served as Director of Personnel upon his retirement in 1996. He is survived by his 4 children, Debra Kielman, Jacquelyn St Aubyn, Mark Darnell and Wendy Stohl, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Don will be buried in Osborne, Kansas alongside his wife and parents later in the summer of 2020.



