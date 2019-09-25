|
Donald Eugene Schulte We lost our coach, our captain, our catcher, our umpire, our referee, our ROCK. Don Schulte was born April Fool's Day, 1936 making it easy for all to remember his birthday. Don passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 with his wife and four children by his side. Don was a recognizable presence on football fields, basketball courts, and baseball diamonds throughout the Midwest where he officiated at every level of sports. The pinnacle of his umpiring career occurred at the Royals Stadium in 1979 when he finally realized his dream of making it to the major leagues. Not as a player as he always dreamt, but as an umpire for the Kansas City Royals during the umpires strike at the beginning of that season. During later years, he became the biggest cheerleader at his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events. Don spent a 36-year career with the USPS and brought joy to every addressee whether he was delivering birthday cards or monthly bills. He developed a passion for computers early in the PC generation. His knowledge in this field led to a second career where he fielded questions from people around the world about their APPLE® computers. In 1954 Bernadine Dill moved in three-doors down and Don spotted her riding her bike past his house. Little did he know that day how she would change his life! They fell in love and spent the next 62 years creating a legacy that will live forever. He was preceded in death by his grandson Joseph Manfredi, his parents Carl and Opal Schulte, and his sister Carol LaPorte. Don leaves his wife Bernie, children Donna Manfredi (Chris), Debbie Schulte (Dan McDonald), Denise Chapman (Michael), David Schulte (Laura), 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. We would like to extend a special thank-you to the 2nd and 6th floor staff members at Centerpoint Hospital and the ICU staff at Kindred Hospital for taking special care of our husband and father these past 34 days. Rosary will be Thursday, Sept 26, at 5:30 PM with Visitation immediately following from 6-8. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. All Services at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 10017 E 36th Terr S., Independence, MO 64052. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Don's memory to Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr: McGilley Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 25, 2019