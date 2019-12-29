Kansas City Star Obituaries
Donald Eugene Simmons Obituary
Donald Eugene Simmons Donald Eugene Simmons, 76, of Dearborn, MO, and a former longtime Kingsville, MO, resident, passed away December 26, 2019, at Research Belton Hospital. Donnie was born January 20, 1943, the son of Fred M. and Bernice (Raines) Simmons. Donnie worked many years as a machine operator for Precise Forms in Kansas City. Donnie was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Betty Lou (Wilborn) Simmons. He leaves step-children: Gary Hilton, Belinda Bye (Bill) and Sheri Greathouse (Bob); nine grandchildren: Michael, Nicole, Amy, James, Dane, Jeff, Josh, Trista and Autumn, and their families. He also leaves a brother, Roy Simmons. A celebration of Donnie's life will be held from 2-4 pm Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Interment will be at a later date in Knob Noster Cemetery. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019
