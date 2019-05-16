Donald F. Riley Donald F. Riley, 87, passed away May 13, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 18, at 10:00 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 900 Shady Lane Dr., Gladstone, Missouri. Inurnment at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Dawson, Nebraska. Don was born October 26, 1931 in Dawson. He served in the U.S. Air Force prior to his 28 years of service to the City of Kansas City, Missouri as a firefighter, retiring as a Captain. He served as an officer of IAFF Local 42, as International and State Representative of the IAFF, President of Taxpayers Unlimited, and as a member of the Executive Board of Heart of America Labor Council, AFL-CIO. He was a life member of Northland Elks Lodge No. 2376. An avid outdoorsman from childhood, Don enjoyed hunting and fishing, hiking, camping and travel. Don was preceded in death by his son Joseph. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Dolores; his children Don Jr., and Chris (Michelle); grandchildren, Justin, Kelley and Jonathan; great-grandchildren Gabriella, Diego, Angel, Kyndall and Kamden; and many beloved cousins and friends. The family offers special thanks to Don's nurse, Lisa, and to the staff of Kansas City Hospice for their compassionate care.



Published in Kansas City Star on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary