Donald Fitzpatrick Donald L. Fitzpatrick 74, of 0wasso, Oklahoma, passed in peace from this life to be with his Lord and Savior on February 19, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma with his family by his side. Don was born January 2, 1945 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Robert and Louella Fitzpatrick. He is also proceeded in death by a Brother Robert Fitzpatrick, and Brother-in-law John Dowgray. He is survived by his spouse Connie (Jeffries) Fitzpatrick of the home, two stepsons Mark Graham and wife Donna of Hulbert, Oklahoma and Jeffrey Sparks of Lafayette, Indiana, one Stepdaughter Michele Solvey and husband Ken, of Oolagah, Oklahoma. A Sister Jody Dowgray of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Walker, of Blue Springs, Missouri. Don was known as Grandpa Don to 5 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. Don graduated high school in 1962 from East High School in Kansas City. Shortly thereafter he began serving his country with the US Army from August of 1962 to May of 1966. Don was a Major in Special Forces. He served in the Vietnam war and three years under Bull Simons in Panama, where he served with distinction at each place. The patriotism he learned while in the US Army never left him. After serving his country, Don graduated from the University of Florida State with a degree In Journalism. Don had a lifelong passion for music that he learned from his Mother at an early age. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. No services are scheduled at this time.

