|
|
Donald E. Floyd, 92, formerly of Lenexa, Kansas, died April 28th at his home in Cape Coral, Florida. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca, and leaves a loving family of three generations. Don is remembered by many as Academic Dean at DeVry University and for his commitment as pastor to multiple Baptist congregations. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 8th, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Kansas City, Missouri, with burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 6, 2019