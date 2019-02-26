|
|
Donald Frederic Hawley Jr. Donald Frederic Hawley Jr., 74, Indep. MO, passed away February 16, 2019. The son of Don and Peg Hawley, Fred was born in KC. He graduated from SM East, attended Tarkio College, served in the Naval Air Reserves and was a prolific photographer. He is survived by wife Karen Hawley, daughter Beth Hawley, son Donald W Hawley, daughter Diane Rogers, grandsons Santino & James, and sister Jeanne Grove. A memorial service will be March 2 at his parent's gravesite at Faith Presbyterian, Sun City, AZ.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019