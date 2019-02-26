Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Frederic Hawley Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Frederic Hawley Jr. Obituary
Donald Frederic Hawley Jr. Donald Frederic Hawley Jr., 74, Indep. MO, passed away February 16, 2019. The son of Don and Peg Hawley, Fred was born in KC. He graduated from SM East, attended Tarkio College, served in the Naval Air Reserves and was a prolific photographer. He is survived by wife Karen Hawley, daughter Beth Hawley, son Donald W Hawley, daughter Diane Rogers, grandsons Santino & James, and sister Jeanne Grove. A memorial service will be March 2 at his parent's gravesite at Faith Presbyterian, Sun City, AZ.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.