Donald G. Gill Donald G. Gill, just shy of 90, walked that last mile into Paradise lovingly surrounded by his nine children, almost all of his grandchildren and many of his great-grandchildren on June 21, 2019. He is survived by his nine children, 33 Grandchildren and almost 21 Great-Grandchildren...ALL of them GREAT! Don, the third in a family of 5 children, was born to Henry and Marie Gill on June 25, 1929. His siblings: Henry Gill (Tennessee); Beverly Pence, deceased; Bill Gill (Topeka); and Lois Bervert (deceased). Don grew up in Topeka, Kansas. He began work in Kansas City before being drafted into the Korean War where he served as an Army field medic. On furlough during the Korean War, Don married Peggy Hale. After his service, Peggy and Don started their family and that has blossomed, bloomed, EXPLODED and continues to grow into the legacy of their love of life. Don and Peggy raised their family in Kansas City living in their iconic white house that housed their nine kids and countless grandchildren on family visits. Together, Don and Peggy built a lake house in the Lake of the Ozarks that served as the summer basecamp for their ever expanding family up until his last few years. It was here where his grandchildren learned the value of rising early by being awarded the treat of powdered donuts with Grandpa. His grandchildren also learned how to sleep army style in close quarters with cousins sprawled all over each other! After serving over 46 years with the Department of Agriculture, Don retired to the Lake of the Ozarks and became a "winterbird" in Alamo, Texas with his wife Peggy during the winter months. Don was married to Peggy for over 60 years before his beloved wife succumbed to an aneurysm after two long hard fought battles against cancer in 2012. Don later met and married Esther Scott in Alamo, Texas. The two lived among friends in Alamo and family in Kansas City while traveling, to include their highlightan Alaskan cruise. Esther became a loving caretaker to Don up until the end as Don struggled with his health and was endeared by Don's family. Don was admired and loved both as a father and grandfather. His character, honor, work ethic served as an example for his family to emulate and strive for. Don was a fighter and tough old dog whose absence is already greatly missed by his family. A Rosary will be prayed at 12:30pm on June 25 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shawnee Mission, KS. Visitation will follow. Mass will begin promptly at 2pm. Burial will be at Resurrection cemetery in Lenexa. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 25, 2019