Donald G. Wright Donald G. Wright, born July 27, 1932, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 5, 2020. Don was preceded in death by his wife Loyce (2007). Don is survived by children Steve Wright (Paula) and Kendra Welsh (Charles), grandchildren Harrison Welsh, Kellen Welsh, Brennan Welsh and Nate Thurman. There will be a private family service in the upcoming weeks with a celebration of life event to be held at a later date. The family ask you remember Don by reviewing www.mtmoriah.net for a detailed obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2020
